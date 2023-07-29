Four-run first inning propels Mariners past D-backs

[1/33] Jul 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a broken bat single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

July 29 - Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy stroked consecutive two-run doubles in a four-run first inning to jump-start the Seattle Mariners to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

Eugenio Suarez added an RBI single, and Ty France, Julio Rodriguez, Murphy and Raleigh had two hits apiece as Seattle won for the sixth time in eight games.

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (9-5) was charged with two runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and didn't walk anyone while winning his fourth straight decision.

Paul Sewald issued a two-out walk in the ninth to Corbin Carroll before striking out Christian Walker to record his career-best 21st save for Seattle.

Ketel Marte had three singles and a walk for Arizona, which is 3-10 since the All-Star break and has lost 15 of its past 20 contests. Dominic Canzone had two hits for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona left 11 runners on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Seattle had a four-run lead just six batters into the game against Tommy Henry (5-4).

J.P. Crawford led off the game with a double and Rodriguez followed with a single before stealing second. After Suarez struck out, Teoscar Hernandez was intentionally walked.

Raleigh followed with a two-run double just inside the third base line to make it 2-0. Murphy followed with a double to left-center to drive in two more.

The Mariners boosted their lead to 5-0 in the top of the seventh on Suarez's RBI single to center against Austin Adams.

Gilbert was removed with one out in the seventh after allowing a single to Jose Herrera and a double to Geraldo Perdomo.

Matt Brash entered, and he uncorked a wild pitch to score Herrera. The throw by catcher Raleigh was wild, and Perdomo also came around to score.

Andres Munoz pitched a scoreless eighth for the Mariners.

Henry allowed four runs and six hits over six innings while losing his third straight start. He struck out six and walked one.

