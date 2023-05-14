Garrett Cooper helps Marlins subdue Reds

[1/16] May 14, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Luke Weaver (34) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY... Read more















May 14 - Garrett Cooper came off the injured list and lined a go-ahead, opposite-field, RBI double in the seventh inning to lead the host Miami Marlins to a 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Miami was also led by Bryan De La Cruz, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run and one RBI. The Marlins got four scoreless innings of relief pitching as Tanner Scott (3-1) earned the victory, and Dylan Floro picked up his second save.

The Reds had their three-game win streak snapped as they failed to earn what would've been their first road sweep of the season.

Cooper, who hadn't played since April 30 due to an ear infection, took the roster spot of outfielder Jesus Sanchez, who strained his right hamstring on Saturday. The Marlins also rested Jazz Chisholm Jr., who ran into the center field wall on Saturday, injuring his right foot.

Both teams escaped some scares.

In the fourth, Miami loaded the bases but went scoreless when Garrett Hampson struck out. Then, in the sixth, Marlins reliever Bryan Hoeing barely avoided a bases-loaded balk. He stumbled off the mound but recovered enough to deliver a three-hopper to the plate.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision.

Cincinnati's Luke Weaver lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and one run. He struck out six.

Miami's Braxton Garrett lasted five-plus innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run. He struck out a season-high eight batters.

Cincinnati finally got to Garrett in the sixth. Jonathan India drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on Nick Senzel's single. Garrett was lifted for Hoeing, who walked Spencer Steer to load the bases with no outs.

Tyler Stephenson followed with an RBI groundout. The Marlins issued an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Jake Fraley, who had three homers and eight RBIs in the first two game of this series.

The move paid off as Henry Ramos bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth as De La Cruz doubled, and Jean Segura grounded an opposite-field RBI single, chasing Weaver.

The Marlins went ahead in the seventh as Hampson doubled and scored on Cooper's two-bagger. De La Cruz's RBI single capped the rally.

