Gerrit Cole guides Yankees to skid-ending win over M's

June 21 - Gerrit Cole pitched 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball, Anthony Rizzo collected three hits and the host New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to stop a four-game losing streak.

The Yankees improved to 5-8 since star Aaron Judge injured his right toe running down a fly ball on June 3 at Dodger Stadium. Before the game, the Yankees said Judge was responding better to a second platelet-rich injection though the slugger has not resumed baseball activities.

Cole (8-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked one. He got through seven innings for the first time since pitching a complete game against the Minnesota Twins on April 16.

Cole struck out the side in the seventh. After ending the inning by fanning Jose Caballero, Cole stared at him and wagged his right index finger several times.

Cole exited to a nice ovation after striking out Dylan Moore to open the eighth. Clay Holmes got the final five outs for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Rizzo entered Tuesday hitting .083 (4-for-48) this month. He notched his first three-hit game since May 23 by hitting an RBI double in the first inning, another double in the third and a single in the sixth. Rizzo grounded out in the eighth.

Billy McKinney hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, who finished with eight hits.

Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI double for the Mariners, who lost leadoff man J.P. Crawford to a right shoulder contusion in the third inning.

With several friends and family in the stands, Seattle starter George Kirby allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings. The native of Rye, N.Y. struck out four and walked none.

With two outs and a runner on first in the opening inning, Rizzo put the Yankees on top. He hit a fly ball to the warning track in right-center and took second when right fielder Teoscar Hernandez was unable to make a leaping catch and had the ball pop out of his glove.

Two innings later, McKinney lifted a full-count offering into the right-center-field seats for a two-run shot and a 3-0 lead.

Cole carried a shutout into the sixth. With one out, Ty France was hit by a pitch. Hernandez flied out before Kelenic lifted a fly ball that went off the top of the left field fence to drive in France.

The Mariners have alternated wins and losses over their past six games.

