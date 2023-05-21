Giants lean on rookies to claim series over Marlins

[1/50] May 21, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts after hitting a one run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at... Read more















May 21 - Patrick Bailey belted his first big-league home run, J.D. Davis added a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants finished off a series win over the visiting Miami Marlins with a 7-5 triumph Sunday afternoon.

Casey Schmitt capped a remarkable first full homestand with two hits and an RBI for the Giants, who went 5-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies and Marlins, taking two of three from Miami.

Jorge Soler went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Marlins. His third hit was a single scoring Xavier Edwards to draw Miami even at 4-4 in the fifth.

The Giants then took the lead for good in a two-run sixth, triggered by Davis' leadoff double. Mitch Haniger made it 5-4 with an RBI single, and Bailey gave the hosts a two-run lead with a successful squeeze bunt.

Schmitt, who was promoted from the minors for the first time on May 9, gave the San Francisco bullpen additional cushion with a run-scoring single in the eighth. The 24-year-old had hits in five of the six games of the homestand, going 7-for-23 with four RBIs. He has hit safely in 10 of his 12 big-league games thus far, with six multiple-hit performances.

Fellow rookie Bailey, who made his big-league debut Friday and got his first major-league hit Saturday, opened the Giants' scoring with a solo home run in the second.

Davis' two-run blast, his eighth of the season, came in the third after a Thairo Estrada RBI double, giving the hosts a 4-2 lead.

The homer came off Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (3-3), who was charged with six runs on six hits in five-plus innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

San Francisco's bullpen threw 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run, after starter Alex Wood allowed Miami's first four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Wood struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Another Giants rookie, Ryan Walker (1-0), threw a scoreless inning-plus and was rewarded with the win in his first big-league game. Camilo Doval, who allowed a ninth-inning run on catcher Bailey's throwing error, notched his 12th save.

Soler did most of the damage for the Marlins, starting with a solo homer, his 12th, in the first. He also singled in Jon Berti in the third before his game-tying single in the fifth.

Nick Fortes added a solo homer, his second of the year, in the fourth for Miami, which lost for just the second time in its last seven games despite out-hitting the hosts 13-9. Berti had three of the hits and Edwards had two.

Davis, who scored twice, collected two hits for the Giants, as did Schmitt and Haniger.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.