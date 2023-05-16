Giants power past Phillies to snap three-game skid

[1/53] May 15, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Tools of the game before the start of the game between San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E.... Read more















Michael Conforto homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the host San Francisco Giants past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Monday.

Casey Schmitt added two hits while Mitch Haniger and Brandon Crawford each had an RBI single for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Giants had 10 hits overall.

San Francisco starter Alex Wood gave up four hits and two runs with four strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Scott Alexander (3-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, and Camilo Doval got the last four outs for his ninth save.

Doval walked Brandon Marsh to open the ninth and pinch hitter Kody Clemens struck out. Bryson Stott lined out to third on a terrific leaping catch by J.D. Davis, and Trea Turner popped out to first in foul ground to end the game.

Alec Bohm hit a home run, a double, a sacrifice fly and had three RBIs for the Phillies, who have dropped two in a row following a five-game winning streak.

The Phillies went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Pressed into a rare starting role, Connor Brogdon allowed two hits in only two-thirds of an inning and was replaced by Bailey Falter with two outs and the bases loaded. Falter (0-7) then tossed 4 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and six runs, though none were earned.

The Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the second inning when Bohm launched a two-run home run to left-center field.

The Giants responded with six runs in the bottom of the second. Wilmer Flores lofted a sacrifice fly to right and Conforto ripped a three-run homer to left. Haniger and Crawford each added an RBI single as the Giants batted around.

Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth and the Phillies sliced the deficit to 6-3.

Andrew Bellatti threw one scoreless inning and Jeff Hoffman tossed two shutout innings to keep the Phillies within striking distance.

