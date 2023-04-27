Giants rally against Cardinals to win fifth straight

[1/56] Apr 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports















LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores hit home runs, Anthony DeSclafani lost his battle with Paul Goldschmidt but won the war, and the San Francisco Giants made it three straight over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals with a 7-3 victory on Wednesday.

Thairo Estrada chipped in with three hits and scored a run for the Giants, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit by scoring in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings to pull away into a fifth straight win.

Flores' fourth homer of the year was the big blow of the game. It came with Mitch Haniger aboard in the seventh and extended a one-run advantage to 5-2.

The Giants then put the game away with another two-run uprising in the eighth. Estrada got the inning going with a double, after which Michael Conforto drove in one run with a single and Wade another with a triple.

DeSclafani (2-1) got the win, limiting the Cardinals to a pair of Goldschmidt solo shots, his third and fourth homers of the season, that put the visitors up 2-0 in the third.

The home runs were the third and fourth of Goldschmidt's career against DeSclafani. He also added a double to improve his career numbers against the former National League Central rival to 17-for-30 (.567).

DeSclafani allowed just three other hits, and no more runs, in his six innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The Giants rallied into a lead by the end of the fifth, ignited by Wade's leadoff homer in the fourth, his third of the season.

Austin Slater tied the game with an RBI single later in the inning, and Haniger gave San Francisco the lead for good when he dashed home on a Jordan Hicks wild pitch in the fifth.

Hicks (0-2) was charged with the loss after replacing Cardinals starter Steven Matz, who allowed two runs and six hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Cardinals got within 7-3 in the ninth and brought Goldschmidt to the plate as the potential tying run with the bases loaded and one out. However, Camilo Doval got him to ground into a game-ending double play. Doval earned his third save.

Wade, Conforto, Slater and Blake Sabol had two hits each for the Giants, who hadn't even had a two-game winning streak this season before going on their current five-game run. Wade drove in two runs, while Haniger scored twice.

Goldschmidt finished 4-for-5 and Paul DeJong had a pair of doubles for the Cardinals, who lost their third straight.

