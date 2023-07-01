Giants rally past Mets on Patrick Bailey's late 3-run HR

[1/35] Jun 30, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Michael Conforto (8) looks out from the dugout after speaking with the media before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

July 1 - Patrick Bailey hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday night for the visiting San Francisco Giants, who beat the New York Mets 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series.

Joc Pederson, batting against David Robertson (2-2), reached on a one-out error by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis drew a walk to bring up Bailey, who drilled a 432-foot blast to center on a 1-1 pitch.

Brandon Crawford hit an RBI single in the second and Wilmer Flores homered in the fifth for the Giants, who are 4-4 since their 10-game winning streak ended June 21.

Sean Manaea (3-3), the Giants' third pitcher, allowed one hit in the seventh. Camilo Duval earned his 24th save with a hitless ninth.

Jeff McNeil had two run-scoring doubles for the Mets, who lost 19 of 26 in June. Tommy Pham homered and Omar Narvaez had a sacrifice fly.

Alex Cobb gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings for the Giants. Mets starter Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

The Mets took a quick lead in the bottom of the first, when Francisco Lindor singled and scored when McNeil doubled on the next pitch.

Thairo Estrada singled with one out in the second before Blake Sabol beat out the back end of a potential double play grounder. Sabol went to second on a single by Luis Matos and scored on Crawford's single.

Pham led off the bottom half with a single and Brett Baty followed with a grounder to first, but LaMonte Wade Jr.'s throw to second bounced off Pham's back and Pham raced to third. Mark Canha struck out before Narvaez lofted a sacrifice fly.

Flores, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Mets, hit the game-tying homer with one out in the fifth before New York promptly built another unusual rally. Crawford couldn't make a basket catch on a one-out popup by Nimmo, who scored one out later when a fan interfered with McNeil's ground-rule double.

Pham homered with one out in the sixth.

