Giants-Reds suspended with game tied in 8th

[1/24] Jul 17, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

July 18 - Following a weather delay of 1 hour, 55 minutes, the Monday game between the visiting San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds was suspended with the score tied 2-2.

The game will be resumed 90 minutes prior to Tuesday's regularly scheduled game, at 5:40 p.m. ET. The contest will pick up with San Francisco batting in the top of the eighth and runners on second and third and one out.

Before the rains came, the teams combined for four solo home runs.

Giants starter Logan Webb held the Reds to four hits -- including a pair of solo shots -- over seven innings, throwing just 86 pitches in the process. Webb was pulled after seven when the game entered the weather delay. He struck out seven and walked none.

Assuming Webb doesn't return to pitch when the game resumes on Tuesday, it would be San Francisco's 14th straight game in which its starter allowed three runs or fewer.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first on Matt McLain's eighth homer of the season, an opposite-field, two-out shot to right. It also marked the first time Webb yielded a run to the Reds in his career, covering 13 innings over three previous appearances (two starts).

The Giants tied it when Austin Slater belted a Brandon Williamson pitch 442 feet off the power stacks in right-center with two outs in the third.

Wilmer Flores hit his ninth homer to the seats in left to open the sixth and give the Giants a 2-1 lead.

The two solo home runs were the only runs Williamson allowed over six innings, giving the rookie lefty his second career quality start.

Webb, coming off his first career complete-game shutout on July 9, was in line for the win before India belted his 14th homer -- tied for the team lead -- with two outs in the seventh.

Heavy thunderstorms in the area delayed the game in the top of the eighth shortly after Joc Pederson walked and Flores doubled him to third with no outs against Reds reliever Alex Young. Michael Conforto grounded out to first, preventing the runners from scoring before the tarp was placed over the infield and the game halted.

The contest also marked the major league debut of another highly touted Cincinnati prospect, Christian Encarnacion-Strand. The 23-year-old rookie, batting seventh and serving as the designated hitter, flied out and grounded out in his two at-bats.

--Field Level Media

