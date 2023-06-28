Giants shut out Blue Jays to extend road win streak

[1/28] Jun 27, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches to the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

June 28 - Thairo Estrada hit a two-run double, Alex Wood pitched five effective relief innings and the visiting San Francisco Giants defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Patrick Bailey hit a go-ahead double in the fifth inning for the Giants, who won their 10th straight road win in the opener of the three-game series. San Francisco has won 13 of 15 overall.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (7-4), a former Giant, took a tough-luck loss after allowing one run, three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out 12. Gausman's seventh strikeout of the game came in the fourth inning and was the 1,500th of his career.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette went 3-for-4, including a double, to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Giants right-hander Ryan Walker served as the opener and pitched around a leadoff double followed by a single, as he struck out the next three batters.

He was replaced by Wood (3-2), a left-hander who allowed five hits and no walks while striking out seven in five-plus innings.

The Giants did not have a baserunner until J.D. Davis walked with two out in the fourth inning.

San Francisco's first hit was Estrada's single to right with one out in the fifth. Estrada stole second and moved to third on a balk before Bailey hit an RBI double to right.

Wood gave up Daulton Varsho's double to right to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and the Giants then brought in right-hander Tyler Rogers to pitch. Varsho took third on a groundout before Rogers ended the threat with two strikeouts.

Rogers struck out the first two batters of the eighth before former Giant Brandon Belt hit a double to right that eluded Michael Conforto. Ernie Clement ran for Belt. Camilo Doval replaced Rogers and ended the inning by getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to fly out.

Toronto reliever Erik Swanson allowed a walk to Joc Pederson, a single by Davis and Estrada's two-run double in the top of the ninth.

Doval struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 23rd save.

--Field Level Media















