Giants-Tigers postponed after long weather delay

April 16 - After waiting through a rain delay lasting five hours, the Detroit Tigers' home game Sunday against the San Francisco Giants was postponed.

The game will be made up on July 24. That day was originally a scheduled off day for both clubs.

The weekend series was the only scheduled get-together between the interleague opponents this season. The Tigers took the first two games -- 7-5 in 11 innings on Friday and 7-6 in 11 innings on Saturday.

Logan Webb was scheduled to start Sunday for the Giants opposite the Tigers' Matthew Boyd.

