Giants turn to steady Alex Cobb vs. Mariners

July 5 - The host San Francisco Giants will call on their most consistent starter from June when they attempt to slow down the streaking Seattle Mariners in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Right-hander Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to get the ball for the Giants in what could be a pitching advantage over the Mariners, who will promote Tommy Milone from the minors to make the start.

The Mariners dominated from the mound on Tuesday, with Logan Gilbert throwing his first career shutout in a 6-0 victory. Seattle has won four in a row, matching its longest runs of success this year, and is back at .500.

Mike Ford, on his 31st birthday, and AJ Pollock homered as the visitors took advantage of a bullpen day for the Giants, who divided pitching duties among Keaton Winn, Sean Manaea and Jakob Junis.

Even though Cobb got credit for only one victory, the Giants won all four of his starts in June. His monthly ledger showed a 1-0 record and 3.32 ERA. He didn't get a decision in any of his past three starts, including a 5-4 road win over the New York Mets on Friday in which he allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings.

The 35-year-old veteran has gone 5-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 12 career starts against the Mariners.

The Giants managed just five hits off Gilbert on Tuesday and are now one defeat away from equaling their longest losing streak of the season, five games.

With the All-Star break in sight and an opportunity to recharge, J.D. Davis said it's important for him and his teammates to avoid the temptation of looking ahead.

"Anytime you get five days to kick your feet up during a baseball season, that's good," he said. "But we can't be looking forward to the All-Star break. You can't just tread lightly. We've got to finish on a good note."

Mariners manager Scott Servais also finds himself with one eye on the All-Star break, but for different reasons than the Giants. The rotation is temporarily without right-hander Bryce Miller, who landed on the injured list on Monday due to a blister on his right middle finger.

The four days off next week actually work as almost a full time through the rotation, which means it's possible Miller, already a five-game winner in just 11 starts, could miss just one turn.

"You always want to give those guys a blow," Servais said. "We're not excited about the blister. Hopefully that can get cleaned up and go away and not hurt him here into the second half. But it's not worth trying to push him out for one start and then all of a sudden now we cost ourselves four or five starts on the back side."

The Mariners will bring back Milone (0-0, 1.93 ERA) to face the Giants on Wednesday. The 36-year-old left-hander made one major league start earlier this season, when he limited the visiting Colorado Rockies to one run in 4 2/3 innings on April 14.

In 11 starts for Triple-A Tacoma this year, Milone is 3-1 with a 4.47 ERA.

