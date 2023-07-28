Guardians close gap in AL Central, keep White Sox reeling

[1/27] Jul 27, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) hits a two-RBI double against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

July 28 - Josh Naylor doubled twice and drove in three and five teammates had two hits each as the visiting Cleveland Guardians defeated the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Thursday night.

Now just 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, Cleveland won for the fifth time in seven games to move over the .500 mark while sending Chicago to its sixth straight loss.

Cleveland drilled back-to-back extra-base hits off White Sox starter Dylan Cease to open the game and take an early 1-0 lead. Andres Gimenez doubled home Steven Kwan, who started the night with a triple to right field.

Cease settled down to end the inning and stranded a runner in scoring position in the second before struggling again in the third.

Naylor delivered a two-run double and scored on a Will Brennan single two batters later to put the Guardians ahead 4-0.

Gimenez, Brennan and Bo Naylor each had two hits and an RBI for the Guardians, while Gabriel Arias and Kwan also had two hits apiece.

Jake Burger smacked a pair of home runs to spark the White Sox, connecting for a solo shot against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee in the first inning before hitting a two-run blast in the fifth.

Chicago mustered only four other singles against Bibee (7-2). The rookie right-hander scattered three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Guardians relievers Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase preserved the lead. Clase worked around consecutive two-out singles in the ninth for his 28th save, striking out Andrew Benintendi to end the game.

Cleveland was 5-for-19 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-2 for Chicago.

Cease fell to 4-4 after scattering four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

The White Sox lost a season-high 10 in a row from April 19-29 but hadn't lost more than three straight until their current skid.

Chicago leads the season series 4-3. Thursday marked the first time Cleveland scored more than three runs against the White Sox this season.

