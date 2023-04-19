Guardians snap Tigers’ 5-game win streak, 3-2
April 19 - Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer and the visiting Cleveland Guardians snapped the Detroit Tigers' five-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon.
Cal Quantrill (1-1) tossed six scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out four batters. Emmanuel Clase survived a ninth-inning jam to collect his sixth save.
Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry each hit solo home runs for the Tigers. Starter Spencer Turnbull (1-3) gave up three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.
The Guardians broke through in the sixth. Steven Kwan walked and Andres Gimenez followed with a single. Ramirez then smashed a 2-0 Turnbull offering over the right-field wall.
Cleveland had only two baserunners in the first four innings -- Josh Naylor walked in the second and Mike Zunino singled in the third. Ramirez struck out on a pitch clock violation during the fourth inning, his sixth strikeout in seven plate appearances.
Cleveland had two baserunners in the fifth when Gabriel Arias drew a two-out walk and Zunino was hit by a pitch. Turnbull then retired Myles Straw on a flyout.
Detroit had two baserunners in the second but Akil Baddoo hit into a double play after Kerry Carpenter's leadoff single. Torkelson then walked before Tyler Nevin grounded out.
Torkelson ripped a one-out double in the fifth but was left stranded when Nevin grounded out and Eric Haase flied out.
Matt Vierling led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double. After a pair of strikeouts, Javy Baez reached on an infield single. Carpenter then hit a comebacker that struck Quantrill's leg, but he managed to throw out Carpenter from his knees.
Torkelson put the Tigers on the board in the seventh when he blasted a 2-0 pitch from Trevor Stephan over the left field wall.
McKinstry made it 3-2 when he lofted a James Karinchak over the right-field wall leading off the bottom of the eighth.
Carpenter and Baddoo hit back-to-back singles off Clase in the ninth. Torkelson, Nevin and Haase then flied out.
