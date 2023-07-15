Guardians turn to rookie in rematch with Rangers

July 15 - The All-Star break appears to have served the Texas Rangers well.

They lost four of their last five games before the pause but returned in impressive fashion to win the series opener over the Cleveland Guardians 12-4 on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers scored 12 unanswered runs, and they hope to build on that momentum on Saturday in the second game of the three-game series.

Texas is scheduled to start left-hander Andrew Heaney opposite Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams. Heaney will be appearing in his 155th game in the big leagues, his 144th start. Williams, a rookie, will be making just his fifth appearance, all starts.

Heaney (5-6, 4.71 ERA) will try to put behind him a forgettable start to close out the first half. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts over three innings in the Rangers' 8-3 loss to the host Washington Nationals on July 8.

Heaney gave up three home runs that day, and he didn't return after a 77-minute rain delay in the top of the fourth inning. He has no decisions against the Guardians in his career, posting a 4.24 ERA in four games, including three starts, in 17 innings.

The Rangers scored only five runs combined while losing their last two games before the break, but they returned to amass 17 hits, including four home runs. Nathaniel Lowe hit one of the homers as he went 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Jonah Heim also drove in four runs, and Adolis Garcia finished 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.

"The All-Star break came at a good time," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "I thought they needed a break. I'm sure all the teams are saying that at this point in the season, but I think it served us well."

For the Guardians, Williams (1-1, 4.01 ERA) earned his first major league win in his latest start. Against the visiting Kansas City Royals on July 8, he allowed three runs on eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Williams is set to make just his second career road start. Listed by MLB.com as the Guardians' top prospect, Williams joined the Guardians on June 20. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, largely because his fastball can reach triple digits.

Cleveland catcher Bo Naylor has raved about Williams. After the rookie earned his first victory, Naylor said, "Gavin was electric. He makes the game fun, being able to catch him."

Williams said it was "awesome to get my first win out of the way. Even though I just got here, being in first place, that's where everyone wants to be. I feel like we're going to keep doing well."

The Guardians' loss on Friday, coupled with Minnesota's victory over the Oakland Athletics, lifted the Twins into first place in the American League Central. Cleveland also announced that starter Shane Bieber underwent an MRI on his right forearm and won't make his scheduled start Monday in Pittsburgh.

"It's going to get more challenging if Bieber misses starts," Guardians manager Terry Francona said. "Doesn't mean you can't win. Just means your margin for error is less."

--Field Level Media

