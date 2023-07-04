Harrison Bader's blast boosts Yankees past Orioles

July 4 - Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees rallied for a 6-3 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

New York's Giancarlo Stanton opened the eighth with a single off Yennier Cano (1-1) before Anthony Rizzo followed with a single off Danny Coulombe.

Three pitches later, Bader sent a 1-1 pitch into the left field seats for his seventh homer. Bader lifted his arms to celebrate the 415-foot drive as he rounded first base.

The Yankees had tied the game 3-3 in the seventh inning when rookie Anthony Volpe came home on a Cano wild pitch.

Bader fouled out on the first pitch with two on and one out in the sixth against Baltimore starter Tyler Wells. He also committed a second-inning error in center field that led to Baltimore's first run.

Tommy Kahnle (1-0) stranded former Yankee Aaron Hicks in the eighth to set it up for Bader's homer. Clay Holmes pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save as the Yankees won for the fourth time in six games.

Baltimore's Adley Rutschman had three hits, including an RBI double, after announcing he was participating in the Home Run Derby, but the Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games.

Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn hit RBI singles as the Orioles opened a 3-0 lead through three innings against Domingo German.

Coming off the fourth perfect game in team history, German allowed three runs, two earned, and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five without issuing a walk.

German got a nice hand when he headed out to the bullpen for pregame warmups and got a nice ovation when he exited. In between innings, clips of his perfect game played on the scoreboard.

Wells gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. He fanned four and walked two.

The Orioles opened the second inning with three consecutive hits and went ahead on Mullins' bloop single that scored O'Hearn, who led off the frame with a base hit and took second on Bader's error.

In the third, Rutschman's double carried over Isiah Kiner-Falefa's head as the left fielder crashed into the wall, and O'Hearn followed two batters later with a single for a 3-0 lead.

