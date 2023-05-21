High-octane Rangers vie for sweep of Rockies















May 21 - The Texas Rangers will bid for their third sweep of the season when they face the Colorado Rockies in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers have cruised to convincing victories in the first two games by a combined score of 18-7, including an 11-5 rout on Saturday. The Rockies are just 9-15 on the road this season.

Texas will look to close the series in style when it turns to veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-3, 4.71 ERA).

Heaney is coming off a no-decision in his previous start at Oakland last Sunday despite allowing one run on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts over six innings.

He is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five career games (four starts) vs. the Rockies.

Offensively, the Rangers have been impressive lately. Saturday marked an MLB-leading 11th time in which they scored 10 or more runs in a game. They have 284 runs, which is the second-most in franchise history over the first 45 games.

"It's been fun to watch how these guys are all doing something," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "Somebody throughout the lineup is doing something to help win a ballgame, or get a big hit, score a run, whatever. It's a deep lineup, and it's contagious with these guys."

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager homered for the first time Saturday since returning from the injured list.

Marcus Semien, meanwhile, is riding a 10-game hitting streak entering the series finale. Semien went 3-for-5 on Saturday and is batting .347 in May.

Ezequiel Duran also is swinging the bat well, as he hit his third home run in his last seven games on Saturday.

Slowing the Rangers' offense will fall on Colorado right-hander Connor Seabold (1-0, 5.14). He will make his 11th appearance, including fourth start, of the season.

Seabold entered the Rockies' rotation earlier this month. In his three starts, he's gone 1-0 with a 5.02 ERA. He has seven strikeouts to six walks over 14 1/3 innings.

Seabold keeps a simple approach, as he said after earning his first career victory at Pittsburgh on May 9.

"I just go out and try to get the team five, six innings at a time," he said. "Got the run support today and was able to get out of a few jams. Walked away with a win."

Seabold will make his first appearance against the Rangers. He has pitched better on the road (4.82 ERA) than at home (5.30) this season.

Offensively, Colorado's Charlie Blackmon has been a bright spot and went 2-for-5 with a double on Saturday. The double was the 297th of his career, which tied him with Larry Walker for second-most doubles in Rockies history.

Blackmon also has reached base in 34 of 39 starts this season and has hits in nine of his last 10 games.

Finally, on the manager front, Sunday will be the 213th game between Colorado's Bud Black and Bochy. The all-time record sits at 106-106.

