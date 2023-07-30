Hunter Renfroe helps Angels avoid sweep by Blue Jays

[1/14] Jul 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays inflatable flies outside of Rogers Centre before a game against the Los Angeles Angels. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

July 30 - Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and drove in three runs and the visiting Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Renfroe had three hits while Luis Rengifo had two hits and a walk as the Angels salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Left-hander Tyler Anderson gave up one run on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Yimi Garcia (3-4) allowed Renfroe's 17th homer of the season with one out in the 10th. It came after pinch-hitter Chad Wallach sacrificed automatic runner Mike Moustakas to third.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios allowed one run, six hits over six innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead in the third. Shohei Ohtani and Moustakas singled, Matt Thaiss was hit by a pitch and Renfroe had a sacrifice fly.

The Angels stranded eight base runners over the first three innings.

Daulton Varsho doubled with one out in the Toronto fifth and scored on a single to left by Whit Merrifield to tie the game 1-1. Anderson pitched around Matt Chapman's leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth.

Varsho doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh and Anderson was replaced by Matt Moore. Varsho took third on Merrifield's groundout but Bo Bichette popped out to end the threat.

Blue Jays left-hander Genesis Cabrera hit Thaiss with a pitch with one out in the eighth and was replaced by Jay Jackson, who allowed Renfroe's single before retiring the next two batters.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the eighth on two walks and an error, but Santiago Espinal grounded into a force out to end the inning.

Carlos Estevez (5-1) pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for the Angels before Renfroe went deep to give the Angels their second lead of the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Estevez. Chapman walked before the game ended on two strikeouts and a flyout.

The Angels put outfielder Taylor Ward (facial fractures) on the injured list, while shortstop Zach Neto (sore back) missed his third consecutive game and was out for the seventh time in the last eight contests.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.