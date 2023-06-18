Jacob Amaya helps Marlins finish sweep of Nats in MLB debut

[1/32] Jun 18, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws to the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports















June 18 - Jesus Luzardo pitched six strong innings, Jon Berti had three hits and the visiting Miami Marlins defeated the Washingtons Nationals 4-2 on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep.

Marlins prospect Jacob Amaya went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run in his major league debut.

Luzardo (6-5) gave up two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out five for Miami, which is 6-0 against Washington this season.

Steven Okert, Dylan Floro and Andrew Nardi each worked a scoreless inning. Nardi allowed a leadoff double in the ninth but picked up his second save with closer A.J. Puk unavailable after closing the first two games.

Lane Thomas homered and Keibert Ruiz and Joey Meneses each had a double and a single for Washington.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (4-8) allowed four runs on 11 hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Miami took a 1-0 lead in the second. Singles by Nick Fortes and Jonathan Davis put runners on first and second with one out, and Garrett Hampson walked to load the bases. Amaya hit a bouncer to third and Michael Chavis tried for the inning-ending double play, but Amaya was safe at first and Miami led 1-0.

In the Miami third, a walk and two singles loaded the bases with one out and Fortes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jorge Soler for the Marlins' second run.

The Nationals tied it when Victor Robles singled in the bottom half of the third and Thomas followed with his 11th homer of the season. Thomas is 9-for-25 (.360) over his past six games.

Hampson singled leading off the Marlins fourth and Amaya followed with his first hit, a single to left. Hampson raced to third and Amaya took second on left fielder Stone Garrett's throwing error. Hampson scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryan De La Cruz and Amaya came home on Soler's line-drive single to make it 4-2.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.