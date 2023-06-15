Jake Burger homers twice as White Sox dump Dodgers

[1/59] Jun 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports















June 15 - Jake Burger clubbed two homers and drove in three runs and Clint Frazier delivered the tiebreaking single to help the Chicago White Sox post an 8-4 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Luis Robert Jr. also homered for the White Sox, who ended a three-game slide. Yasmani Grandal had three of Chicago's 13 hits.

Mookie Betts had a two-run single for Los Angeles. Clayton Kershaw gave up two runs and six hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Kershaw was in line for the victory before the White Sox scored six runs over the final two innings. Eloy Jimenez led off the eighth with a double off Yency Almonte, and Burger smacked a two-run blast off the left field foul pole to knot the score at 4.

Alex Vesia (0-3) entered and plunked Andrew Benintendi, who moved to second on a wild pitch. Frazier bounced a one-out single to center to score Benintendi with the go-ahead run.

Chicago added three in the ninth, as Jimenez stroked an RBI single and Benintendi slapped a two-run single.

Reynaldo Lopez (2-4) pitched a perfect seventh for the White Sox.

Los Angeles scored four runs in sixth. David Peralta, Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward led off with singles against Gregory Santos. Peralta held at third on Heyward's single to right, but the throw from Frazier bounced away from Grandal and Santos failed to back up the play, allowing Peralta to score.

Later in the inning, Austin Barnes' fielder's-choice grounder plated Taylor to tie the game at 2.

Joe Kelly entered and Betts followed by slicing a two-run ground single to right to put Los Angeles ahead.

Chicago struck first when Burger hit a one-out homer to center in the second inning. His later blast was his 15th of the season.

One inning later, Robert ripped a one-out liner over the wall in left to make it 2-0. He has 16 homers.

Chicago's Mike Clevinger left in the fifth due to right biceps tightness. He allowed three hits and two walks and struck out five in 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Dodgers have alternated losses and wins for the past seven games.

--Field Level Media











