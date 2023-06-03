Jameson Taillon, Dansby Swanson help Cubs edge Padres















June 3 - EditorsNote: 5th graf, delete repetitive material; 6th graf, correction to play by play

Jameson Taillon allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings, Dansby Swanson homered and had a hand in both runs and the visiting Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 2-1 Friday in the opener of a four-game series.

Taillon, who was 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA entering the game, outdueled Padres right-hander Michael Wacha (5-2), who was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for May earlier in the day.

Not only did Taillon score his first win as a Cub, but it was also the club's first win of the season when Taillon started after eight losses.

Taillon retired the first 10 Padres he faced before Fernando Tatis Jr. beat out an infield hit.

Meanwhile, the Cubs scored single runs in the third and fifth against Wacha.

Nico Hoerner singled with one out in the Cubs' third and moved to third on Swanson's single. Hoerner scored when Ian Happ grounded into a forceout. Swansby lined his sixth homer of the season into the left-field seats on a 1-and-1 changeup from Wacha with one out in the fifth to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

Wacha gave up the two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He issued five walks -- including the leadoff hitters in the first, second and fourth, although none scored -- and had eight strikeouts.

Taillon gave up the one run on three hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Rougned Odor opened the Padres' sixth with a double to left-center, moved to third on Trent Grisham's groundout to first and scored as Xander Bogaerts rolled a single up the third-base line.

Odor singled to lead off the eighth against Julian Merryweather and limped into second on an injured leg when Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman bobbled the hit. Grisham drew a walk to put two Padres on with no one out. But right-handed reliever Adbert Alzolay got Bogaerts to ground into a double play before striking out Tatis to end the inning.

Mark Leiter Jr. struck out Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth in the ninth to earn his third save.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.