Jarren Duran's slam helps Red Sox snap Orioles' win streak

[1/12] Apr 25, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts at home plate after hitting a ninth inning grand slam against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - Jarren Duran hit a grand slam, Corey Kluber pitched six solid innings and the visiting Boston Red Sox held on to defeat Baltimore 8-6 on Tuesday, ending the Orioles' seven-game winning streak.

Duran added a double and a single to go with his first career grand slam and first homer of the season.

Kluber (1-4), who came in with an 8.50 ERA, allowed one run on five hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (1-1), coming off six shutout innings versus Washington in his last start, lasted just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks.

Cedric Mullins hit his second career grand slam, and Jorge Mateo and Gunnar Henderson also homered for Baltimore.

Henderson homered leading off the ninth to make it 8-2. With one out and one on, Terrin Vavra singled. Mateo grounded to pitcher Kaleb Ort, whose throw to second was dropped by Enmanuel Valdez. Mullins then homered to right on a 1-2 pitch to make it 8-6.

Boston closer Kenley Jansen came on to get the final two outs for his sixth save.

Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays suffered a bruised right hand after being hit while attempting a bunt in the third inning. He completed the at-bat but left the game. The Orioles later announced that X-rays for a fracture were negative, and Hays was being evaluated.

Boston second baseman Christian Arroyo left the game with hamstring tightness.

Tristan Casas drew a one-out walk and Duran doubled him to third in the Boston second. Casas scored on a single by Arroyo, and Reese McGuire singled Duran home. Arroyo later scored on a sacrifice fly by Rafael Devers.

In the third, Masataka Yoshida, Enrique Hernandez and Casas singled off Bradish to load the bases. Duran then connected with a 3-2 fastball and sent a 409-foot homer to center, making it 7-0.

Duran raised his average to .387 and has hit safely in seven of his nine games since being recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Mateo homered with two outs in the fifth to get the Orioles on the board.

Duran singled in the eighth and later scored on a groundout to make it 8-1.

