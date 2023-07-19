Jason Heyward's blast sparks Dodgers' blowout of O's

[1/30] Jul 18, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove (78) delivers in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

July 19 - Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run to power a five-run second inning and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers pulled away for a 10-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Rookie right-hander Michael Grove gave up one run over five-plus innings as the Dodgers won for the eighth time in their past nine games and improved to 4-1 on a nine-game road trip to open the second half.

Will Smith had four hits and Freddie Freeman had three for the second consecutive game as the Dodgers took the first two games of the three-game series in their first visit to Baltimore since 2019.

Aaron Hicks amassed two hits and two RBIs for the Orioles, while right-hander Tyler Wells gave up five runs to tie a season high over a season-low two innings. Baltimore's defense committed four errors.

The Orioles have lost consecutive games following an eight-game winning streak.

Seven of the first eight Dodgers batters in the second inning reached base against Wells, starting with a J.D. Martinez walk and a David Peralta single. Heyward followed with a home run to center field, his ninth blast of the season. Freeman and Smith added RBI singles in the frame.

The Orioles got one of the runs back in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Hicks.

Grove held the Orioles in check into the sixth inning, when Adley Rutschman led off with a double and Anthony Santander walked. Dodgers right-hander Yency Almonte escaped the jam by retiring Ryan O'Hearn on a lineout, Austin Hays on a popout and Hicks on a flyout.

Los Angeles scored four more times in the seventh, when Miguel Rojas came home on a throwing error, while Max Muncy, Martinez and Chris Taylor drove in runs. The Dodgers' 10th run came on another throwing error in the eighth inning.

O'Hearn and Hicks drove in runs in the eighth for Baltimore.

Grove (2-2) gave up five hits and two walks while striking out four en route to his first career road win. Wells (7-5) yielded six hits and two walks while fanning two. He lost for the third time in his past five starts.

Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick departed in the fourth inning due to left hamstring tightness.

--Field Level Media

