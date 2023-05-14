Javier Baez, Tigers come back to beat Mariners

[1/35] May 14, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A group of fans from metro Detroit tailgate outside of Comerica Park before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners. Mandatory Credit:... Read more















May 14 - Javier Baez drove in two runs as the host Detroit Tigers salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

Riley Greene had three hits and scored a run for Detroit, which was outscored 14-2 in the first two games of the series. Jason Foley (1-1) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Alex Lange walked two batters in the ninth but survived for his seventh save.

Julio Rodriguez scored a run and knocked in another for the Mariners.

Detroit starter Joey Wentz lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits. Seattle starter Logan Gilbert gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Zach McKinstry led off the bottom of the first with a single and advanced to second on Greene's single. Both runners moved up on a Gilbert wild pitch before McKinstry scored on Baez's grounder.

Seattle took a 3-1 lead in the third. J.P. Crawford and Ty France led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Wentz's balk brought in Crawford. France scored on Rodriguez's single.

After a Eugenio Suarez single and a fielder's choice, Rodriguez scored on a Teoscar Hernandez sacrifice fly.

Detroit scored a two-out run in the bottom of the inning. Greene singled, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a Baez single. Baez eventually reached third on a wild pitch and an error but was left stranded when Spencer Torkelson struck out.

Another two-out run tied the game in the sixth. Andy Ibanez hit a double, ending Gilbert's day, and Akil Baddoo smacked an opposite-field double off Trevor Gott to knock in Ibanez.

Detroit took the lead in the seventh against Gabe Speier (1-1) and Matt Brash. Jake Rogers walked and Jonathan Schoop singled to lead off the inning. After two outs, Torkelson walked to load the bases. Nick Maton was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Ibanez walked to score another run.

