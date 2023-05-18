Jays blank Yanks, walk off on Danny Jansen's HR in 10th

[1/15] May 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan... Read more















May 18 - Danny Jansen hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 3-0 Wednesday night.

Jansen's fourth home run of 2023 came against Wandy Peralta (2-1). The one-out blast scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio and Whit Merrifield, who reached first on an Anthony Volpe error.

It gave the Blue Jays their first win in the four-game series after the Yankees won the first two.

Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out six in six-plus innings.

Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt entered the game on a 20-inning scoreless streak that included a shutout in his previous start. He extended the streak to 27 with seven innings of three-hit ball, allowing one walk and striking out seven.

The Blue Jays failed to score in the third after loading the bases with two outs on two singles and a walk.

Toronto mounted a threat in the sixth when Brandon Belt walked with one out and Alejandro Kirk singled. But Jansen grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Santiago Espinal and George Springer opened the bottom of the seventh with singles. Clay Holmes replaced Cole and finished the inning with a foul out, a strikeout and a groundout.

Yimi Garcia walked Aaron Judge with two outs in the eighth. He was replaced by Tim Mayza, who walked Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu before striking out pinch hitter Volpe.

Belt singled to lead off the bottom of the eighth against Jimmy Cordero. Pinch runner Cavan Biggio reached second on Merrifield's infield single. Kirk lined to shortstop and Biggio was doubled off second. Jansen walked before Espinal flied out.

Michael King pitched around two walks in the bottom of the ninth.

Jordan Romano (3-2), who pitched a perfect top of the ninth, allowed only an intentional walk to Judge in the 10th.

Toronto star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (sore right knee) did not play Wednesday and is day-to-day. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (illness) also did not play.

New York put right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton (right groin strain) on the 15-day injured list and recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.