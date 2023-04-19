Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s homer lifts Marlins past Giants

[1/42] Apr 18, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; A view of LoadDepot field prior to a game between the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports















Jazz Chisholm Jr. lofted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Miami won for the sixth time in seven games while San Francisco took its fifth consecutive loss.

Chisholm, in his first year as an outfielder, also made an impressive running catch in center field, robbing Mike Yastrzemski of extra bases in the eighth inning.

Yastrzemski belted a two-run homer for the Giants, who are in the midst of their worst skid since they dropped five straight last Sept. 6-9.

Edward Cabrera (1-1) earned the win, striking out eight batters and allowing six hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. He logged his first victory since Sept. 19 and produced his highest strikeout total since he had eight on Aug. 5.

The Giants sustained a key injury in the third inning when starting pitcher Alex Wood landed awkwardly while fielding a Jean Segura bunt. Wood exited the game at the point, having allowed one hit, one walk and one run in 2 1/3 innings. He fanned three.

Jakob Junis, who replaced Wood, took the loss. Junis (2-1) allowed six hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings, with one strikeout and no walks.

Miami's bullpen, meanwhile, delivered three scoreless innings -- one each by Tanner Scott, Dylan Floro and A.J. Puk, who earned his third save of the season and his second in two days.

San Francisco opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. Thairo Estrada hit a one-out single and stole second ahead of Yastrzemski's blast to right field on a 2-0 fastball that was tracked at 96 mph but was left up in the zone.

Miami got on the board in the third. Jacob Stallings stroked a leadoff double and advanced on the Segura bunt that led to Wood's injury. Stallings then scored on Jon Berti's sacrifice fly to right field. Yastrzemski's one-hop throw home was just a split-second late.

The Marlins took a 4-2 lead in the fourth as Jorge Soler doubled with one out, Bryan De La Cruz singled and Chisholm hit his three-run shot on a 1-0 changeup by Junis that was thrown down the middle.

