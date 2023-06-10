J.D. Martinez homers as Dodgers pound Phillies

[1/44] Jun 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; (original photo converted to black and white) Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports















June 10 - J.D. Martinez belted a three-run homer and rookie Bobby Miller scattered three hits over six innings to lift the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Martinez's blast capped a six-run seventh inning for the Dodgers, who have won two of their last three contests following a season-high four-game losing skid. The homer was Martinez's 16th of the season and seventh in the last 12 games.

David Peralta launched a solo shot in the fourth inning for his third homer of the season and first since May 1 when he hit a three-run blast in Los Angeles' 13-4 romp over Philadelphia.

Mookie Betts had a pair of RBI singles and joined James Outman in scoring twice. Freddie Freeman also had an RBI single.

The offense was more than enough for Miller (3-0), who struck out seven batters during his 104-pitch performance. The 24-year-old has permitted two runs on 12 hits with 23 strikeouts in 23.0 innings this season.

Andre Jackson struck out three batters in three innings to secure his second save of the season.

Bryson Stott recorded three of the six hits by the Phillies, who saw their season-high winning streak halted at six games.

Los Angeles benefited from a two-out rally to open the scoring in the third inning. Outman doubled to center field off Aaron Nola (5-5) and came around to score on Betts' single to left. Betts moved up to second on the throw home and scored on Freeman's single to left field to stake the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Los Angeles tacked on another run with two outs in the fourth inning after Peralta deposited a 1-0 sinker from Nola over the wall in right-center field.

Betts plated Chris Taylor an RBI single in the seventh inning to extend the Dodgers' advantage to 4-0. That ended the afternoon for Nola, who was charged with six runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Jeff Hoffman relieved Nola and promptly hit Freeman with a pitch and allowed two quick runs before Martinez sent a 2-1 fastball over the wall in left field.

