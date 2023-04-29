Jean Segura’s RBI single lifts Marlins past visiting Cubs

[1/33] Apr 28, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports















April 29 - Jean Segura bounced an RBI single in the ninth inning past a drawn-in infield, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 3-2 walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The Marlins are 8-0 this season in one-run games. They are also 14-0 when holding opponents to four runs or less. They are 0-13 otherwise.

Segura, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, grounded his single up the middle past sliding shortstop Dansby Swanson, who charged the ball. The hit was allowed by reliever Michael Rucker (1-1).

A.J. Puk (3-0) earned the win in relief.

Nelson Velazquez homered for Chicago.

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger, the National League's MVP while with the Dodgers in 2019, returned to the team on Friday after missing games due to paternity leave. He tripled and scored a run.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision.

Chicago's Marcus Stroman allowed six hits, two walks and two runs in six innings.

Miami's Jesus Luzardo allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Chicago got to Luzardo in the third inning as Velazquez slugged his solo homer on a first-ball fastball timed at 97.5 mph. The exit velocity on his drive to left was 101.4 mph.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the third as Jesus Sanchez drew a six-pitch walk, stole second, went to third on Nick Fortes' single and scored on a ground-ball double play.

The Marlins had a chance to surge ahead in the sixth as Jazz Chisholm Jr. lined a one-out single and then stole second and third. However, Garrett Cooper lined into a double play -- Swanson to third baseman Patrick Wisdom.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead in the seventh as Bellinger sliced a triple that one-hopped the wall in left-center.

Miami brought the infield in and removed Luzardo in favor of Huascar Brazoban. Eric Hosmer then singled past diving second baseman Luis Arraez. Hosmer was off balance on the 1-2 changeup, but he got enough for the hit.

Miami tied the score in the bottom of the seventh. Arraez started the rally by drawing a four-pitch walk. He raced to third on Avisail Garcia's one-out bloop single. Segura followed with a ground-ball single to left.

With no outs in the ninth, Jorge Soler singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Garrett Hampson. Arraez and Garcia were then hit by pitches, loading the bases for Segura.

