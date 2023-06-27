Jo Adell back up as Angels continue series vs. White Sox

June 27 - Outfielder Jo Adell is back on the big-league roster for the Los Angeles Angels, who will play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the second game of their four-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

It is the second major league stint of the season for the former first-round pick (10th overall in 2017). The last time he was up with the Angels was in early June to fill in for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who was on paternity leave as his wife gave birth to the couple's first child.

This time, Adell replaces infielder Eduardo Escobar, who left the club to go to Florida to take his test to become a U.S. citizen.

The Angels are deep in the outfield with Mike Trout, Renfroe, Taylor Ward and Mickey Moniak. But Adell is making a case to stay in the majors. He has 21 home runs for Triple-A Salt Lake, including the longest home run in the Statcast era by any player in the major or minor leagues.

Last Tuesday against the Sugar Land (Texas) Space Cowboys, Adell hit a home run estimated at 514 feet, surpassing the previously longest home run hit by the Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara of 505 feet.

"Jo's been outstanding," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. "He's made some strides in all areas. Defensively he's really, really improved. I give a lot of credit to him for putting in the work, and our staff for putting together a plan and helping them reach the point where he is right now, which is a pretty good defender."

In 66 games for the Bees, Adell has hit .277 with 21 homers, 53 RBIs and a .944 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. In his only game with the Angels this year on June 8, Adell hit a 451-foot home run.

Shohei Ohtani (6-3, 3.13 ERA) will make his 16th start of the season on the mound for the Angels. The right-hander is coming off a loss to the Dodgers despite giving up just one run in seven innings. He is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA in two career starts versus the White Sox.

At the plate, Ohtani hit his major league-leading 26th home run of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

Ohtani will be opposed by White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (3-6, 4.06), who will be making his 16th start of the season. Kopech is 1-3 with a 5.27 ERA in four career games (two starts) against the Angels.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was named the American League Player of the Week after hitting .444 with four homers and a 1.111 slugging percentage, then started this week off with a bang by hitting another homer to open the scoring Monday.

"The main key is being able to play every day. I've been healthy," Robert said through an interpreter. "And that's what you want. I have some ups and downs, but I think I've been consistent in my work and my routine. That's probably the only thing you can control."

--Field Level Media















