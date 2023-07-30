Joc Pederson's walk-off hit allows Giants to beat Red Sox in 11

[1/29] Jul 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino (83) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

July 30 - Joc Pederson lined a bases-loaded single to right field with no outs in the last of the 11th inning Sunday afternoon, giving the San Francisco Giants their second straight walk-off win over the visiting Boston Red Sox, 4-3 in the interleague series finale.

After Tristan Beck (2-0) had held the Red Sox without a hit in both extra innings, the Giants plated courtesy runner Patrick Bailey as Casey Schmitt was hit by a pitch and Brandon Crawford bunted for a single, setting up Pederson's game-winner off former teammate Mauricio Llovera (1-1).

The win, the Giants' fourth in their last five games, gave San Francisco a series win after three days of tightly contested, one-run games.

Both teams scored in the eighth to produce a 3-3 tie moving forward.

Down 2-1, the Red Sox jumped on Giants reliever Tyler Rogers for a leadoff, pinch-hit double by Jarren Duran and a one-out, two-run home run by Justin Turner, flipping the one-run advantage in the visitors' favor.

The homer was Turner's 17th of the season.

But the Giants came right back to draw even in the bottom of the inning on a single by Michael Conforto, double by Luis Matos and RBI infield out by Bailey.

Thanks to a strong 1-2 effort of opener Scott Alexander and bulk-innings reliever Ross Stripling, the Giants took a 2-0 lead into the seventh. But Adam Duvall homered, his ninth of the year, leading off the inning against Stripling, triggering the late scoring.

The Giants scored single runs in the second and fifth to take their two-run lead. Consecutive hit batsmen by Red Sox opener Brennan Bernardino set the stage for an RBI infield out by Casey Schmitt in the second. In the fifth, Schmitt singled and scored on Wilmer Flores' RBI single.

Alexander got the better of Bernardino in the duel of openers, shutting out the Red Sox without a hit for 1 2/3 innings. Bernardino allowed one run and one hit in one-plus innings.

Crawford, Matos and Flores had two hits apiece for the Giants, who out-hit the Red Sox 11-8.

The loss was Boston's second straight after five consecutive wins.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.