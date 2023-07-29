Joe Musgrove's strong start lifts Padres over Rangers

July 29 - Right-hander Joe Musgrove worked six scoreless innings, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 18th homer and Manny Machado drove in three runs Friday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 7-1 to open their three-game interleague series.

Musgrove gave up four hits and two walks with five strikeouts as he improved to 9-1 over his last 12 starts. Musgrove, who is 10-3 overall, made his ninth straight quality start.

A native of San Diego, Musgrove wears No. 44 to honor his childhood Padres' hero Jake Peavy. And he pitched Friday after the 2007 National League Cy Young Award winner was inducted into the Padres' Hall of Fame.

"It meant a lot to me to get the start tonight," Musgrove said after leaving the game. "Jake always pitched with emotion. I try to emulate that."

Musgrove twice worked his way out of second-and-third jams.

The Padres were leading 2-0 in the fourth when Josh Jung's double put Rangers on second and third with one out. Musgrove struck out Robbie Grossman and retired Mitch Garver on a fly to left to end the inning.

A ground-rule double by Jung put Rangers on second and third with two out in sixth. Grossman flew out to right for the third out.

Ha-Seong Kim opened the game with a single off Rangers' starter Dane Dunning (8-4), stole second and scored on Juan Soto's single. Machado made it 2-0 in the third with a sacrifice fly after Dunning walked the bases loaded. Tatis homered in the fifth to make it 3-0.

Dunning gave up three runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

The Padres broke the game open with four runs in the sixth off reliever Yerry Rodriguez. Gary Sanchez drove in the first run with a double that was misplayed by center fielder Leody Taveras. Tatis followed with an RBI single, and after Soto struck out, Machado hit a two-run single.

Jung singled to open the ninth against Padres reliever Luis Garcia and the Rangers broke up the shutout on a two-out, bases-loaded walk to Marcus Semien. Garcia struck out Travis Jankowski to end the game.

--Field Level Media

