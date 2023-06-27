Joe Ryan looks to replicate latest outing as Twins face Braves

June 27 - A pair of right-handers who did not allow a run in their most recent starts will oppose each other on Tuesday when the visiting Minnesota Twins take on the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a three-game series.

Atlanta won the series opener 4-1 on Monday and has won 11 of its past 12 games. Minnesota is 2-2 on its current nine-game road trip.

The Twins' Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.98 ERA) will be matched up against the Braves' Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.40) on Tuesday.

Ryan is coming off a strong outing against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, when he allowed just three hits and struck out nine while tossing the first shutout of his career. He became the first Twins starter to fire a shutout since Jose Berrios did so on April 1, 2018, at Baltimore.

"That performance is one we'll remember for a long time," Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said.

With the Twins in the midst of a 16-day stretch without an off day, Ryan thought it was important to save some energy in the bullpen.

"We don't have many off days, so give the bullpen (one) when we can and got some quick outs," Ryan said. "Give position guys some fresh legs."

Ryan will be facing the Braves for the first time in his career. He is 5-7 with a 5.01 ERA in 18 previous starts against new opponents.

Elder went seven innings at Philadelphia on Thursday, limiting the Phillies to three hits and two walks while fanning six.

"I was able to get ahead and have my sinker command," said Elder, the National League ERA leader.

Over his past two starts, he has given up one run in 13 innings.

Elder is gathering momentum in his bid to be named to the NL All-Star team. He began the season in Triple-A Gwinnett and has filled in admirably for top-line starters Max Fried and Kyle Wright, who have spent extensive time on the injured list.

"For him to kind of fill the shoes of a Cy Young candidate and a 20-game winner last year and be succeeding, it's pretty deserving of an All-Star if you ask me," Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud said.

Elder has never faced the Twins.

Atlanta hit two more home runs on Monday, both in the seventh inning. Marcell Ozuna's solo shot put the Braves ahead 2-1, and Ronald Acuna Jr.'s blast provided two insurance runs.

The Braves now have a major-league-high 141 homers on the season, 17 more than the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves sent rookie AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, and are they might recall Michael Soroka to start in his place on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale.

Soroka allowed one hit, a solo homer, in seven innings in his most recent minor league start. He struck out nine and walked two on Thursday.

The Braves recalled right-handed reliever Dereck Rodriguez to provide some bullpen depth for at least a few days.

The Twins recalled right-handed reliever Josh Winder from Triple-A Saint Paul on Sunday to replace Jose De Leon, who went on the injured list and will undergo the second Tommy John surgery of his career. Winder pitched a scoreless inning on Monday, working around a walk.

