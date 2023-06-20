Joey Votto knocks in 3 in return as streaking Reds top Rockies

[1/18] Jun 19, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports















June 20 - Joey Votto homered in his second at-bat of the season, then later hit a go-ahead, two-run single while leading the Cincinnati Reds to their ninth straight win, a 5-4 decision over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Votto, a six-time All-Star, came back from left shoulder and biceps surgeries last year to play his first major league game since Aug. 16, 2022.

The crowd gave him a standing ovation during warmups and chanted his name following a long homer to right field in the fourth inning that gave the Reds a 3-1 lead. Votto's single to center in the sixth put Cincinnati up 5-4.

After drawing a walk in the eighth, Votto came out for a pinch runner to another ovation.

One day after picking up his first career save, Alex Young (1-0) recorded the final out of a three-run sixth to earn the win.

Alexis Diaz pitched out of a first-and-third jam with no outs in the ninth for his 19th save in as many chances this year. He has 24 straight saves dating back to last August, the longest active streak in the majors.

The Reds moved a season-high three games over .500. Before Saturday, Cincinnati hadn't been above .500 since the season's first week.

Elias Diaz had a solo homer and an RBI single while Jorge Alfaro had a pair of doubles for the Rockies, who lost their sixth straight and fell to 2-6 on their 10-game road trip.

Cincinnati took a 2-0 lead on solo home runs from Kevin Newman, his third, leading off the first and Nick Senzel, his fifth, in the second. Both blasts came against Austin Gomber (4-7).

After a long homer to left by Elias Diaz off Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson in the fourth, Votto launched a homer to right in the fifth. He took a curtain call for the crowd, wearing the celebratory Viking helmet and cape that are seeing following a Reds homer.

The Rockies rallied with four straight hits to open the sixth, including singles by Randal Grichuk and Ryan McMahon that knocked Williamson out of the game.

Elias Diaz hit an RBI single to right field against reliever Buck Farmer to cut Cincinnati's lead to 3-2. Alfaro doubled home McMahon, and Nolan Jones walked to load the bases. Farmer struck out the next two batters before Young entered and walked pinch hitter Mike Moustakas to force home the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the sixth, with the crowd chanting "Joey, Joey," and the bases loaded, Votto came through against reliever Jake Bird with a sharp two-run single up the middle to restore Cincinnati's lead.

