Joey Wiemer rips 2 HRs as Brewers blast Orioles

Joey Wiemer went 4-for-4, homered twice and drove in five runs and Corbin Burnes pitched eight scoreless innings to power the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-2 rout of the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

After Willy Adames homered for Milwaukee in the first inning, Wiemer ignited a crucial stretch for the Brewers' offense with a two-run homer in the third.

The blast scored Victor Caratini and opened a five-run stretch spanning the third, fourth and fifth innings. Wiemer made another contribution to that three-inning rally in the fourth, singling home Brian Anderson to give the Brewers a 4-0 lead.

Anderson, who went 2-for-4, singled in the next inning to score Jon Singleton after Singleton doubled to bring in Owen Miller.

Milwaukee tacked on four more runs in the seventh inning, with the first coming when Andruw Monasterio doubled to drive in William Contreras. Caratini then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Anderson.

Wiemer followed by putting a bow on his standout night with his second two-run homer to cap the Brewers' scoring.

Burnes (5-4) had more than enough cushion to pick up his first win since May 12. The right-hander allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out a season-high nine.

Baltimore ended the shutout when Austin Hays drove in Jorge Mateo with a ninth-inning single off Brewers reliever Bennett Sousa. The Orioles loaded the bases with no outs but came away with only one more run when Ryan McKenna grounded into a double play that scored Ramon Urias.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer (6-3) gave up nine hits and was charged with six runs over his five innings. Bruce Zimmerman worked the other three innings and surrendered four runs on seven hits while striking out four.

Milwaukee has now won five of its past six games following a stretch in which it lost five of seven. The Orioles have lost five of their past eight contests.

