Jose Altuve drives in two runs as Astros upend Rangers
July 1 - Jose Altuve hit the first pitch of the game out of the ballpark, but the Houston Astros needed a sixth-inning rally to defeat the Texas Rangers 5-3 to open a four-game series on Friday in Arlington, Texas.
Trailing 3-1, the Astros scored a run on Altuve's RBI groundout by Altuve in the fifth, and then completed the comeback one inning later.
Mauricio Dubon had a two-run double down the left field line, the second run coming when Yainer Diaz beat the Rangers' relay throw home to score from first. Dubon then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Meyers.
The teams exchanged single runs in the first inning. Altuve sent a first-pitch fastball over the center field wall off Rangers starter Jon Gray. The Rangers evened it in the bottom half as Marcus Semien scored when Nathaniel Lowe grounded into a double play.
Texas took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on back-to-back home runs by All-Stars Josh Jung and Jonah Heim. Jung sent an 0-1 fastball over the right-center field fence, while Heim belted a 2-1 fastball out to center.
With their rally, the Astros evened the regular-season series at 2-2.
Astros starter Ronel Blanco (2-0) earned the win, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts over five innings. Four relievers each threw a scoreless inning, including a 1-2-3 ninth by closer Ryan Pressly for his 16th save.
Rangers starter Gray (6-4) surrendered five runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts over six innings. Gray finished the month of June by going 1-3 over five starts. He allowed at least five runs in two of those losses.
--Field Level Media
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballRockies back Austin Gomber's effort, knock off Tigers
Ezquiel Tovar homered among his two hits and Nolan Jones, Jurickson Profar and Ryan McMahon also had two hits as the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 in Denver on Friday night.