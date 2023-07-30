Jose Ramirez goes yard twice, Guardians blank White Sox

[1/18] Jul 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale (43) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

July 30 - Jose Ramirez smacked a pair of home runs and Aaron Civale logged six strong innings as the visiting Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game set.

Ramirez hit a solo shot in the fifth and added a two-run blast in the seventh for Cleveland, which had lost back-to-back games after winning Thursday's series opener.

Steven Kwan also went deep for the Guardians.

Civale (5-2) surrendered just three hits while keeping the White Sox off the board. He walked two and struck out four.

Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase each followed with a scoreless inning of relief to preserve the shutout.

Luis Robert Jr. doubled and Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Andrew Vaughn each had a single to account for Chicago's four hits.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech (4-10) lasted five innings, giving up three runs on four hits. He walked five and fanned two.

Andres Gimenez gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when he walked with the bases loaded. Kopech then struck out Ramirez to prevent further damage.

Kwan led off the fifth with his fifth homer of the season to double the Guardians' lead. Ramirez added a solo shot of his own one out later to make it 3-0.

Chicago had a chance to break through in the bottom half of the sixth, but it came up empty.

Seby Zavala walked to open the frame and advanced to second on Moncada's one-out single. Robert flied out to move both runners into scoring position before Vaughn flied out to center to end the inning.

That missed opportunity ended up costing the White Sox in the top of the seventh, as Gimenez drew a two-out walk and Ramirez followed with his second home run of the game and 18th of the season.

Chicago reliever Edgar Navarro made his major league debut, tossing a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

--Field Level Media

