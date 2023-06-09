Jose Ramirez smacks 3 HRs as Guardians clobber Red Sox

[1/29] Jun 8, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale (43) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports















June 9 - Jose Ramirez belted three homers in a game for the first time in his career to propel the host Cleveland Guardians to a 10-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Ramirez launched a solo homer in the first inning, a two-run shot in the third and another solo homer in the sixth. He also drove in his fifth run of the game on a disjointed inning-ending double play in the eighth.

Will Brennan had an RBI single to cap a five-run sixth inning and belted a solo homer in the eighth to pace the Guardians to their seventh win in their last 11 games.

Andres Gimenez had a two-run double and came around to score on Myles Straw's RBI triple in the sixth to help Cleveland hand Boston its fifth loss in six games.

The Guardians' 15-hit attack was more than enough for Aaron Civale (2-1), who picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Ramirez, a third baseman, also put his stamp on the game with a stellar play in the field in the sixth inning. He lunged to his right and unleashed a strong throw from deep in foul territory that beat Justin Turner at first base.

Boston's Triston Casas launched a solo homer, Enrique Hernandez ripped an RBI double and Jarren Duran had an RBI single among his two hits while batting in the leadoff position. Duran assumed that role in place of Alex Verdugo, who was a spectator on Thursday after failing to hustle on the basepaths in the team's previous game.

Mired in a 3-for-25 slump over his previous six games, Ramirez broke out of a slump in a big way on Thursday while spoiling the first career major league start of Matt Dermody (0-1). Ramirez deposited a 3-2 fastball over the wall in left field in the first inning and a 3-1 sinker over the wall in center in the third to stake Cleveland to a 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox trimmed the deficit to one run before Ramirez sent a 3-2 curveball from Corey Kluber over the wall in right field to lead off the sixth inning. The homer was the team-leading ninth of the season for Ramirez.

Dermody, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester prior to the game, picked up the loss after permitting three runs on four hits in four innings.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.