Josh Bell, Guardians come back to sweep sliding A's

Jun 22, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA;

June 22 - Josh Bell homered to help the Cleveland Guardians beat the visiting Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Thursday afternoon and earn a sweep of the three-game series.

Myles Straw had two hits and an RBI for the Guardians, who have won four in a row overall.

Cleveland starter Logan Allen blanked the A's during his four innings on the mound. He allowed two hits, struck out five and walked three.

Nick Sandlin (3-3) threw two innings of scoreless relief, followed by two more from Enyel De Los Santos. Eli Morgan pitched a perfect ninth.

Oakland starter JP Sears (1-5) went seven innings for the second straight outing. He allowed two runs and four hits, striking out eight and walking one on 106 pitches.

The A's have lost eight in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

Sandlin replaced Allen to start the fifth and walked Tony Kemp, who then went from first to third on a groundout to shortstop by Esteury Ruiz. Aledmys Diaz followed with a sacrifice fly to give Oakland a 1-0 lead.

That lead was short-lived as Bell pulled a solo home run deep down the left-field line with one out in the bottom half of the inning. It tied the score 1-1 and gave him 500 RBIs in his MLB career.

Andres Gimenez followed with a single, stole second and came home when Straw fouled off three two-strike pitches before tripling high off the wall in left for a 2-1 lead.

Gabriel Arias walked to start the eighth for Cleveland and Straw singled to put runners on the corners.

Yacksel Rios threw a wild pitch to Cam Gallagher on ball four to score a run and make it 3-1. After another single loaded the bases, Amed Rosario and Jose Ramirez had back-to-back walks to force in two more runs and stretch the lead to 5-1.

Another wild pitch by Rios made it 6-1.

--Field Level Media















