Jurickson Profar (2 HRs), Rockies thrash Pirates

Jurickson Profar homered twice and Ryan McMahon hit a two-run triple as the visiting Colorado Rockies clobbered the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Tuesday.

Charlie Blackmon and Randal Grichuk each added an RBI single for the Rockies, who have won seven of their past nine games.

Colorado starter Connor Seabold (1-0) gave up one run and three hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and three walks, for his first major league win.

Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI single for the Pirates, who have lost eight of nine.

Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz (0-1), just called up to make his 2023 debut, allowed five runs -- only two of them earned -- and seven hits in five innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

In the second with two outs, Profar sent a home run to right for a 1-0 Colorado lead.

Pittsburgh tied it in the third. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubled to right-center field with one out. With two away, McCutchen singled up the middle to drive in Hayes.

The Rockies sent all nine of their hitters to the plate in a four-run fourth.

C.J. Cron singled to center, went to second on Elias Diaz's single to left and scored on McMahon's fielder's choice that included a fielding error at shortstop by Tucupita Marcano.

Profar hit into a forceout, with Diaz going to third, and Harold Castro walked on four pitches to load the bases. Ezequiel Tovar grounded into a forceout, with Diaz scoring to make it 3-1.

Blackmon's single to right drove in Profar, and Grichuk's infield base hit brought Tovar home for a 5-1 lead.

Pittsburgh threatened in the fifth but left the bases loaded.

The Rockies had a five-run frame in the seventh. Blackmon walked, chasing reliever Jose Hernandez for Duane Underwood Jr. Blackmon eventually advanced to third and scored on Cron's sacrifice fly to right.

Diaz walked on four pitches, and McMahon tripled to right, driving in Bryant and Diaz to boost it to 8-1. Profar followed with his fifth homer of the year to center to make it 10-1.

