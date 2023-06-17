Justin Turner homers twice as Red Sox rout Yankees

[1/32] Jun 16, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) hits an RBI during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports















June 17 - Justin Turner had a career-high-tying six RBIs and Masataka Yoshida posted his first career four-hit game as the host Boston Red Sox rolled past the rival New York Yankees 15-5 on Friday night.

Turner went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a grand slam, and Yoshida finished 4-for-4 to help Boston compile a season-high 17 hits.

Alex Verdugo, Triston Casas and Pablo Reyes had two hits apiece for the Red Sox, who have won back-to-back games and improved to 3-1 against New York this season.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck exited the game after taking Kyle Higashioka's comebacker off the head in the top of the fifth. He walked off under his own power, with blood on his right cheek, and he was diagnosed with a facial contusion.

Joe Jacques (1-0) earned his first major league win despite allowing three runs (one earned) in two innings.

Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 and Anthony Rizzo had three RBIs for New York.

Boston led 4-1 before a six-run third broke the game wide open. Adam Duvall hit a leadoff double, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Yoshida's base hit. Christian Arroyo followed with a double that ended Yankees starter Domingo German's outing and continued the inning.

Reyes hit an RBI single off Matt Krook to make it 6-1. After a Verdugo single, Turner crushed a grand slam to straightaway center to bring the Red Sox into double digits.

In the fourth, Connor Wong and Reyes hit back-to-back RBI singles.

New York got back on the board in the sixth as Rizzo lined a two-run double to center and scored on Billy McKinney's single. A Casas RBI single gave Boston a run in the next half-inning.

Donaldson hit a towering solo homer in the eighth, and Casas replied with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame.

The Yankees got on the board in the first inning as Jake Bauers hit a leadoff double into the right field corner and scored on Rizzo's groundout.

It did not take much time for the home team to respond and flip the score as Yoshida's two-out, two-run double made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first. A Turner double and Rafael Devers walk with one out set up the Japanese star.

The Red Sox extended their lead when Turner hit a two-run shot into the Green Monster seats after Verdugo's two-out double in the second.

German (4-4) was charged with seven hits and seven runs over two-plus innings. He walked two and struck out one.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.