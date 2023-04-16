Justin Turner's blast propels Red Sox past Angels















April 16 - Justin Turner's two-run home run in the third inning was all the Boston Red Sox needed to post a 2-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.

Turner drove in Alex Verdugo with the homer. Both were 2-for-4 as Boston finished with seven hits.

Garrett Whitlock (1-1) became the first Red Sox pitcher to post a quality start or go beyond five innings this season, working seven frames of three-hit, one-run ball with five strikeouts.

Ryan Brasier recorded a strikeout in a quick ninth for his first save as Boston took a third straight game to begin the four-game series.

Whitlock worked through a 1-2-3 first inning that included striking out Mike Trout, but the Angels still managed the game's first run on Brandon Drury's looping line single to right with two outs in the second.

The score flipped in Boston's favor for the first time in the third as Turner crushed his first homer as a member of the Red Sox into the Green Monster Seats.

Verdugo hit a one-out single and stole second in front of the Boston newcomer who was playing first base.

Following Turner's homer, the two teams combined for 14 consecutive outs before Whitlock walked Logan O'Hoppe to begin the top of the sixth. Zach Neto grounded into a double play to set up another three-batter inning for Whitlock.

Boston started the sixth with back-to-back singles by Turner and Rob Refsnyder, but Rafael Devers hitting into a double play erased any opportunity for a rally.

Kaleb Ort relieved Whitlock and worked around Gio Urshela's leadoff single and a one-out walk to Drury to post a zero in the eighth inning.

Anthony Rendon was the lone Angel with an extra-base hit, a double in the second.

Reid Detmers (0-1) was a tough-luck loser, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings while allowing two runs and six hits.

--Field Level Media











