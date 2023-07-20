Justin Verlander guides Mets past White Sox

[1/28] Jul 19, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Touki Toussaint (47) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

July 20 - Justin Verlander tossed eight solid innings and Brett Baty homered for a second straight game as the host New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Baty finished with two RBIs for the Mets, who have won three straight and are 9-4 in July. Francisco Alvarez, Luis Guillorme and Brandon Nimmo each had one RBI in a four-run fourth.

The White Sox fell to 4-9 this month.

Verlander (4-5) allowed one run -- a Luis Robert Jr. homer in the seventh -- on three hits and struck out seven. One start after he issued six walks, one shy of his career high, Verlander walked one batter and threw 76 of his 100 pitches for strikes on Wednesday.

Verlander retired the first nine batters he faced before Andrew Benintendi's leadoff single in the fourth. He then retired the next 10 prior to Robert's homer. Verlander then walked Jake Burger and gave up a two-out single to Gavin Sheets before striking out Carlos Perez.

Verlander threw a 1-2-3 eighth before Adam Ottavino tossed a perfect ninth in a non-save situation.

Baty homered leading off the third against Touki Toussaint (0-3). The Mets then sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth against Toussaint.

Pete Alonso worked a leadoff walk before Toussaint plunked Jeff McNeil. Alvarez singled to score Alonso and send McNeil to third. After Daniel Vogelbach walked to load the bases, Baty grounded into a forceout as McNeil scored.

Guillorme followed with a sacrifice fly and Nimmo then doubled to left to score Baty.

Alvarez, who homered twice in Tuesday's 11-10 win, had two hits. Vogelbach had the Mets' other hit, a sixth-inning single.

Toussaint, making his first start since July 8, allowed the five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over six innings -- his longest start since Aug. 16, 2021, when he was pitching for the Atlanta Braves.

--Field Level Media

