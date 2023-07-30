Justin Verlander picks up 250th win, Mets top Nationals

[1/19] Jul 30, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario (9) steals second base against New York Mets shortstop Danny Mendick (15) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

July 30 - Justin Verlander earned his 250th career win Sunday afternoon, when he tossed 5 1/3 solid innings to lead the New York Mets to a 5-2 victory and an eventful series win over the visiting Washington Nationals.

The Mets took three of four from the Nationals while beginning the process of selling at the trade deadline. Closer David Robertson was dealt to the Miami Marlins late Thursday night in exchange for teenage prospects Ronald Hernandez and Marco Vargas.

On Saturday, the Mets agreed to trade Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers for Double-A prospect Luisangel Acuna, the brother of Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. The deal was officially announced early Sunday morning.

The Mets, who won 101 games last season, entered Sunday seven games out of the final National League wild-card spot.

Verlander (6-5), whose name has also been bandied about in trade rumors, allowed one run -- when CJ Abrams swiped home as part of a double steal in the first -- on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

He is the 49th pitcher to record 250 wins and the first to reach the milestone since CC Sabathia did so in 2019.

Brooks Raley, the Mets' fourth pitcher, struck out three in a hitless ninth to earn his third save.

Pete Alonso had two RBIs via a game-tying single in the first and a sacrifice fly during a three-run third against Trevor Williams (5-6). Jeff McNeil laced the go-ahead RBI triple in the third, and Omar Narvaez also lofted a sacrifice fly.

Francisco Lindor homered in the fourth and finished with three hits. Danny Mendick added two hits.

Ildemaro Vargas had an RBI single in the seventh for the Nationals, who are 8-8 since the All-Star Break. Abrams finished with two hits and stole a career-high three bases.

Williams allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two over four innings.

