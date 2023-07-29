Kyle Schwarber blasted a 2-run HR as Phillies edged-Pirates

[1/42] Jul 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) is tagged out attempting to steal third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

July 29 - Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the third Friday as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies won their third straight, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (8-5) gave up one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings, with 11 strikeouts and one walk. At 90 pitches, he might have at least finished the seventh if not for a rain delay.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

Ji Man Choi hit an RBI double for the Pirates, who were coming off a 3-3 West Coast trip.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (9-7), who had lost two starts in a row coming off his first All-Star Game appearance, was more proficient this time. In 5 2/3 innings, he gave up two runs and six hits, with eight strikeouts and three walks.

It was the first game of the season between the cross-state teams.

In the third, Brandon Marsh led off with a walk and went to second on Jake Cave's groundout. Schwarber followed with his 27th homer, into the visitors' bullpen in center, for a 2-0 Phillies lead.

Wheeler was perfect through 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six of those 10 batters, including mowing down the Pirates in order in the first.

With one out in the fourth, Bryan Reynolds singled to left. Andrew McCutchen walked. Choi doubled to right, driving in Reynolds to cut it to 2-1, but McCutchen held up at third, and Wheeler got a flyout and a lineout to keep Pittsburgh from tying it.

With Endy Rodriguez on first after a two-out single to center and Jared Triolo with a 1-2 pitch count in the seventh, there was a 42-minute rain delay that appeared to be extended because the tarp got snagged and grounds crew could not get home plate or the first-base line covered.

Jeff Hoffman replaced Wheeler and needed one pitch to complete the strikeout of Triolo.

--Field Level Media

