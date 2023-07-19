Kyle Schwarber extends homer streak as Phils edge Brewers

[1/10] Jul 18, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

July 19 - Kyle Schwarber homered for the fourth consecutive game, Bryson Stott added two hits and an RBI and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday.

Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each contributed two hits and Nick Castellanos had an RBI single for the Phillies, who won their fourth game in a row.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (9-6) tossed 7 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and three runs, two earned, with six strikeouts and no walks.

Gregory Soto got the last two outs in the eighth, and Craig Kimbrel threw a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save in 16 chances. The Phillies committed two errors in the ninth, but Raimel Tapia flied out to center with a runner on second to end the game.

Andruw Monasterio led the Brewers with a double, a single, two runs and an RBI. Brice Turang also collected two hits for Milwaukee, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Brewers starter Julio Teheran (2-4) lasted only 4 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and four runs with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Brewers pulled within 4-3 in the eighth inning. Milwaukee got runners to second and third with two singles and a groundout, prompting Soto to replace Nola. Christian Yelich registered an RBI with a fielder's choice before William Contreras grounded out to end the inning.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the first when Schwarber launched Teheran's first pitch of the game for a homer to left. It was Schwarber's 26th homer of the season.

In the second, Bohm's RBI groundout gave the Phillies a 2-0 advantage.

Castellanos snapped an 0-for-16 skid with an RBI single in the third for a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, Milwaukee's Owen Miller lofted a fly ball to the fence in left, and Schwarber reached up for a stellar catch.

Tapia followed with an two-out infield single to deep shortstop for the Brewers' first hit, and then he stole second. Monasterio hit an RBI double to center, and Phillies first baseman Darick Hall committed a run-scoring fielding error as Milwaukee closed within 3-2.

Stott delivered an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-2 advantage.

--Field Level Media

