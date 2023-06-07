Kyle Schwarber's HR, Taijuan Walker's gem lead Phillies over Tigers

[1/9] Jun 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (M) holds his daughter while being honored by owner John Middleton on his 400th career save before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY... Read more















June 7 - Kyle Schwarber hit a solo leadoff home run, Taijuan Walker tossed seven shutout innings and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday.

Walker (5-3) allowed two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks to help the Phillies win their fourth straight game.

Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth inning for his ninth save in nine chances. It was the 403rd career save for Kimbrel.

Reliever Tyler Alexander opened the game for the Tigers and lasted three innings. Schwarber's homer was the only hit Alexander (1-1) allowed. He struck out three and walked none.

The Tigers, who managed only three hits, have now dropped five in a row.

Philadelphia reliever Seranthony Dominguez gave up a two-out single to Javier Baez in the eighth inning before Spencer Torkelson struck out.

In the ninth, Detroit's Nick Maton and Akil Baddoo struck out and Zack Short was caught looking to end the game.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 when Schwarber connected for a solo home run, the 21st time that he's led off a game with one.

Short singled with one out in the fifth for the Tigers' first hit. Miguel Cabrera followed with a double to place runners at second and third and Jake Rogers walked to load the bases. Walker responded by retiring the final two batters to keep the Tigers scoreless.

Torkelson walked with one out in the sixth, but Maton flied out and Baddoo grounded out to second.

Kody Clemens singled to left to begin the bottom of the sixth. After Schwarber struck out, Clemens advanced to second on a wild pitch. Nick Castellanos also struck out and Bryce Harper grounded out to second to end the inning.

Will Vest struck out Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto and then induced a flyout from Bryson Stott to retire the Phillies in order in the seventh.

--Field Level Media











