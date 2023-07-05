Lance Lynn looks to right White Sox vs. Blue Jays

July 5 - Solid run support boosted Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn to his first victory in six starts on Thursday.

With an extra day of rest behind him, the veteran will aim to get the host White Sox back on track as they continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Lynn (5-8, 6.47 ERA) allowed five runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his most recent outing, but he settled down considerably after surrendering three homers and four runs in the first two innings.

"I'll take it," Lynn said. "Wasn't what you want. You want a clean line, but we scored enough runs and I was able to go deep enough for the bullpen not to have to cover too many innings."

Visiting Chicago won 9-7 that day, continuing a steady upswing for its attack. After scoring 20 runs to fuel consecutive wins against the Angels, the White Sox have scored 21 runs in their past four games.

Trouble is Chicago has lost three of those contests, including a 4-3 setback against Toronto on Tuesday in the series opener.

Luis Robert Jr. cracked a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth for Chicago, his 25th long ball of the season. But fellow American League All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave Toronto the lead for good with a two-run blast in the eighth.

Guerrero and Whit Merrifield had two hits each for the Blue Jays, who stopped a three-game losing streak. Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez had two hits apiece for the White Sox.

Guerrero contributed his fourth multi-hit game in his past 10 contests. He has four home runs during that span.

"Vladdy on a tear is dangerous," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Lynn is 2-4 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Blue Jays, including 10 starts. Pitching in Toronto on April 24, Lynn took the loss, yielding four runs and five hits in five innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

Right-hander Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.74 ERA) will try to top Chicago for the second time this season as he gets the call for the Blue Jays.

A longtime starter for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago's AL Central rival, Berrios helped the Blue Jays beat the White Sox on April 25. He pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Berrios is 13-6 with a 3.26 ERA in 23 career starts vs. Chicago, with 145 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings. He has defeated the White Sox more than any other team in his career, but in 2021 and 2022, he went a combined 0-4 with a 6.84 ERA in five starts against Chicago.

Toronto clinched the season series with Chicago with the Tuesday victory. The Blue Jays have outscored the White Sox 24-5 while winning each of the four meetings.

The White Sox have lost the opener in each of their past seven series. The Blue Jays had dropped the opener in four consecutive series prior to their Tuesday win.

