Late runs push Brewers past struggling Mets

June 29 - Blake Perkins delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning for the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, who went on to beat the struggling New York Mets 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Christian Yelich went 3-for-5, including an eighth-inning two-RBI single for the Brewers, who improved to 4-2 on a 10-game road trip. Jesse Winker had two hits, including a two-run double in the first.

Reliever Bryse Wilson (3-0) earned the win by tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Hoby Milner, Elvis Peguero and Joel Payamps combined for 2 1/3 innings of two-hit ball before Devin Williams recorded his 15th save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Tommy Pham homered in the second and finished with three hits while Francisco Alvarez drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth for the Mets, who fell to 7-17 this month. Grant Hartwig (0-1), the second pitcher for New York, gave up Perkins' RBI hit.

The Brewers struck immediately against Mets starter Kodai Senga, who gave up a leadoff double to Yelich. Willy Adames worked a two-out walk before Winker's two-RBI double.

Brewers starter Wade Miley retired the first four batters he faced before Tommy Pham homered to left. The Mets tied the score with a small-ball rally in the fourth, when Francisco Lindor drew a leadoff walk, Pete Alonso singled and Pham walked before Alvarez coaxed a six-pitch walk. But Miley ended his evening by striking out Brett Baty and getting Mark Canha to hit into a 5-4-3 double play.

The Brewers went ahead in the sixth against Hartwig when Owen Miller led off with a double and scored on Perkins' one-out single.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the eighth against Adam Ottavino, who gave up a double to Brian Anderson, walked Perkins and hit Joey Wiemer with a pitch before Yelich's single up the middle.

Miley allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings. Senga gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings.

