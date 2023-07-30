Left-handers to square off in Phillies-Pirates finale

July 30 - The Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Philadelphia Phillies will play the rubber game of a weekend series on Sunday. The question is which flavor of offense will show up for both clubs.

After both teams' lineups were anemic Friday in the Phillies' 2-1 win, it was the reverse Saturday as Pittsburgh won 7-6.

The Pirates' rookies were on display Saturday. All seven of the team's runs were driven in by youngsters -- a three-run triple and RBI double by Endy Rodriguez, a solo homer and RBI single by Liover Peguero, and an RBI single by Alika Williams.

"It's a lot of fun to watch. They bring the energy every single day," said Pittsburgh closer David Bednar, who earned his 21st save Saturday, a five-out job with three strikeouts.

The Pirates had five rookies in the lineup Saturday.

"We said when we have a bunch of young guys, they're going to learn and contribute, and, man, they did that (Saturday)," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said.

The Pirates have won five of nine since a five-game losing streak.

Philadelphia, which had its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday, had eight hits in the loss. That included a three-run double by Brandon Marsh, an RBI double by Jake Cave, and an RBI single by Johan Rojas.

Still, the team has been especially concerned with the offense of a couple players.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was 1-for-3 Saturday. He lined out, struck out and walked before ending an 0-for-14 slump with a single in the eighth and coming around to score.

After sitting out Wednesday's game, plus a team day off Thursday, following a couple tough games, Turner was 0-for-5 with a strikeout and three groundouts, one that went for a double play, on Friday.

The next step came Saturday -- he was moved down from second to seventh in the lineup.

"I think it was just time, just to let him breathe a little bit and relax. He was trying too hard," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. "When I think he's got his stroke back and he's comfortable, then I'll (push him back up to second)."

It remains to be seen if that might happen Sunday.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos took Turner's spot at No. 2 Saturday despite his own struggles. He was 0- for-5 with three strikeouts and is in a 10-for-85 funk.

In the series finale, both teams are expected to start left-handers -- Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 2.98 ERA) for Philadelphia, and Rich Hill (7-10, 4.82) for Pittsburgh.

Hill, who has been the subject of trade speculation with the trade deadline approaching Tuesday, has not won in July, going 0-3 in five starts with a 6.12 ERA. He has lasted six innings just once and has allowed 17 runs and 32 hits in 25 innings.

At San Diego on Tuesday, Hill gave up two runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 5-1 Pittsburgh loss.

Against the Phillies, Hill is 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA in nine career games, six of them starts.

Sanchez has not gotten a decision in his past two starts, combining to allow five runs (three earned) and 10 hits in 12 innings, with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

In his only career appearance against the Pirates, Sanchez pitched two scoreless innings of relief on Sept. 26, 2021. He gave up one hit, one walk and struck out two.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.