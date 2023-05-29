Logan Allen fans 10 as Guardians shut out Orioles















Rookie Logan Allen threw seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts as the Cleveland Guardians defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Monday afternoon.

Allen (2-2), a left-hander, threw 103 pitches, allowing three hits and issuing two walks. He notched his first victory in more than a month since winning against Miami in his major league debut.

Enyel De Los Santos and Trevor Stephan each pitched an inning in relief to complete the combined five-hitter.

Cam Gallagher drove in two runs and Will Brennan went 3-for-4 as Cleveland won for the third time in its ast four games. Steven Kwan added two hits, including a run-scoring double.

The Guardians only scored in the fifth and seventh innings, but that was enough.

Tyler Wells (3-2) took the loss despite giving up only one run in six innings. The Orioles have lost three of their last four games.

Anthony Santander had three hits, including a leadoff double in the ninth, for Baltimore. The Orioles had runners at first and third with no outs in the final inning, but Stephan retired the final three batters. The O's stranded seven runners in the game.

Other than Santander, the only Baltimore batter with a hit prior to the ninth was James McCann, who ripped a two-out double in the fourth inning that put runners at second and third. Then Allen struck out Adam Frazier.

Gallagher's sacrifice fly provided the first run in the fifth inning. The Guardians scored four more in the seventh. Brennan had hits in both innings when the Guardians scored.

Gallagher's run-scoring single made it 2-0 and Kwan followed with an RBI double in the seventh.

While Wells limited the Guardians to four hits in six innings, reliever Cionel Perez was tagged for four hits while recording just one out to begin the seventh. Perez was charged with four runs (two earned).

Baltimore used five pitchers.

Cleveland's pitching staff notched its second shutout in eight days.

