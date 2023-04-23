Logan Allen shines in debut as Guardians beat Marlins

[1/25] Apr 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen (41) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports















April 23 - Logan Allen struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball in his major league debut as the Cleveland Guardians salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins with a 7-4 victory on Sunday.

Jose Ramirez and Josh Bell hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the third inning against Miami starter Jesus Luzardo (2-1). Ramirez finished with four RBIs and Amed Rosario tallied four hits, four runs and a stolen base.

Allen (1-0) allowed five hits with one walk while throwing 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes. Allen's eight strikeouts are the most by a Guardians starting pitcher this season.

Miami trailed 6-1 with two outs in the eighth before Avisail Garcia delivered a three-run homer against James Karinchak. Emmanuel Clase retired the Marlins in order in the ninth for his seventh save.

The Marlins struck first on Jon Berti's two-out solo homer in the third against Allen, who was Cleveland's second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Luzardo retired the first two batters in the bottom of the third before Rosario tripled and scored on Ramirez's 424-foot blast to center. Bell followed with his second homer of the season to put the Guardians ahead 3-1.

Cleveland knocked Luzardo out of the game in the fifth inning after Rosario hit a leadoff double, stole third base and scored on Bell's one-out double to left.

Luzardo gave up four runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked one with six strikeouts.

The Guardians added to their lead with two runs in the seventh against Miami reliever George Soriano, who allowed consecutive singles to Steven Kwan and Rosario to begin the inning.

Kwan scored on Ramirez's sacrifice fly and Rosario crossed the plate with one out on a throwing error by catcher Nick Fortes to give the Guardians another insurance run.

Cleveland had 13 hits after recording a total of three runs on 11 hits in a doubleheader sweep by the Marlins on Saturday. Bell contributed three hits Sunday, while Ramirez and Josh Naylor had two apiece.

Jorge Soler had three hits for Miami, which had won eight of its previous 10 games.

--Field Level Media











